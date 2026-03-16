<p>Srinagar: Marking the arrival of spring in Kashmir, Asia’s largest tulip garden was thrown open to visitors on Monday (March 16), with authorities hoping the annual floral spectacle will help revive tourist footfall in the Valley after last year’s devastating terror attack in Pahalgam.<br><br>The garden, formally inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is expected to attract thousands of tourists and locals over the coming weeks as the tulips bloom in full colour.</p>.A city in bloom | New Delhi undergoes breathtaking transformation for Tulip Festival.<p>Located at the foothills of the Zabarwan range overlooking Dal Lake, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden has become one of Kashmir’s most visited spring attractions and traditionally marks the beginning of the Valley’s peak tourism season.<br><br>Officials said the opening of the garden assumes added significance this year as the administration and tourism stakeholders are attempting to restore visitor confidence after the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were killed.<br><br>The attack triggered widespread cancellations and a sharp decline in tourist arrivals across the Valley.</p><p>Speaking at the inauguration, Abdullah said the government was working to revive the tourism sector, which provides livelihood to thousands of people in the region.<br><br>“Tourism was hit hard after the Pahalgam attack and many believed that visitors would stay away from Kashmir for years. But slowly the sector is picking up again,” he said, adding that the administration has been reaching out to travel operators and promoting destinations across the Union Territory.<br><br>Tourism industry representatives said the tulip bloom is expected to give a strong push to early spring arrivals.<br><br>“The tulip garden opening is the biggest attraction in March and April. If the footfall is good, it sends a positive message that tourism is bouncing back,” said a tourism department official.<br><br>Spread over around 30 hectares, the terraced garden hosts more than 1.5 million tulip bulbs of dozens of varieties, along with other spring flowers such as daffodils and hyacinths.<br><br>However, officials say the main focus this year is on restoring confidence among travellers and ensuring a smooth tourist season.<br><br>Local hoteliers and tour operators expressed optimism that the tulip festival will kickstart a stronger tourism season after a difficult year for the sector.<br><br>“The tulip garden opening is always symbolic for Kashmir. A good response from tourists in the coming weeks will help reassure visitors that the Valley is safe and ready to welcome them again,” a Srinagar-based tour operator said.</p>