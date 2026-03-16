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Asia’s largest Tulip garden opens in Kashmir amid hopes of tourism revival

The garden is expected to attract thousands of tourists and locals over the coming weeks as the tulips bloom in full colour.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTourismTulip

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