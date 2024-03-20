Asia's largest tulip garden ready to welcome tourists from this weekend

Srinagar: It's a riot of colours at Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden as Asia's largest tulip garden is ready to welcome tourists from this weekend.

The garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, is ensconced between Dal Lake and Zabarwan Hills. It will be opened to the public on Saturday as tulips of different colours have started to bloom, floriculture department officials said.

They added that five new varieties of tulips have been added to the existing 68 varieties this year. The department has also increased the area under the tulip garden by adding another two lakh bulbs.

A record 17 lakh tulip bulbs have been planted in the garden that spreads over 55 hectares of land, the officials said.

Other spring flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens, will also be on display to add to the variety of flowers and colours in the garden, they said.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was set up by then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2007 to advance the tourist season in Jammu and Kashmir which was earlier limited to summers and winters.