Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Assembly polls: EC to meet home secretary to review J&K security situation

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had emphasised that the poll authority is committed to holding assembly elections in the Union Territory at the earliest.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 13:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The EC had reviewed the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had emphasised that the poll authority is committed to holding assembly elections in the Union Territory at the earliest.

No outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process, Kumar had asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 August 2024, 13:53 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirElection CommissionAssembly election

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT