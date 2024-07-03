At 35.6 degree Celsius, Srinagar records hottest day in 25 years

Srinagar: Maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday soared to 35.6 degree Celsius, a staggering 6.0 degree Celsius above the normal average for this time of year

This sweltering heat marks the highest July temperature recorded in the city since 9 July 1999, when the mercury reached 37.0 degree Celsius, a Met official said. It stands as the 11th highest maximum temperature ever recorded in Srinagar during July.

The all-time highest maximum temperature in Srinagar remains at 38.3 degree Celsius, recorded on 10 July, 1946, the official said and added the weather is expected to come down from Friday.