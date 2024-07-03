At 35.6 degree Celsius, Srinagar records hottest day in 25 years

Srinagar: Maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday soared to 35.6 degree Celsius, a staggering 6.0 degree Celsius above the normal average for this time of year
This sweltering heat marks the highest July temperature recorded in the city since 9 July 1999, when the mercury reached 37.0 degree Celsius, a Met official said. It stands as the 11th highest maximum temperature ever recorded in Srinagar during July.
The all-time highest maximum temperature in Srinagar remains at 38.3 degree Celsius, recorded on 10 July, 1946, the official said and added the weather is expected to come down from Friday.
“On July 4, there will be intermittent spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rain over Jammu division while on July 5 and 6, there is possibility of moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers/rainfall at few places,” he said.
The unusually high temperatures have prompted concerns among residents and authorities alike, as they cope with the effects of the heat wave. Health officials have issued advisories urging people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.
Meteorologists are closely monitoring the weather patterns to determine whether this spike is an anomaly or part of a larger trend of increasing temperatures in the region.
As Srinagar grapples with the sweltering heat, the record-setting temperatures serve as a stark reminder of the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns worldwide.
