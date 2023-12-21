At least 3 Army personnel killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in J&K; encounter underway

Poonch/Jammu: Three soldiers were killed and as many injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicles, carrying the personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation, came under attack at Dhatyar Morh - between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz - under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station at around 3.45 pm, according to officials.

A defence spokesperson said a joint search operation was launched in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali in the Poonch district on Wednesday night based on "hard intelligence" about the presence of terrorists and an encounter ensued there.

As additional forces were moving to the site, the terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- killing three soldiers and seriously injuring three others, the officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the site of the ambush and a massive anti-terrorist operation was launched.

Disturbing images and videos emerging from the site showed blood on the streets, broken helmets of soldiers and shattered windscreens of the two Army vehicles.