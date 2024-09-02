At least one soldier killed after terrorists open fire on Jammu military base; search ops under way

Srinagar: A soldier was killed after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance at the Sunjwan military station in Jammu city on Monday.

According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the shots were fired from a distance between 10 am to 10:30 am.

A soldier suffered serious injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to a hospital, reports said. However, the soldier succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The Sunjwan army base, one of the largest in the region, was sealed off to restrict movement, and a special operations group was deployed to support search operations.