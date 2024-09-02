At least one soldier killed after terrorists open fire on Jammu military base; search ops under way

Srinagar: A soldier was killed after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance at the Sunjwan military station in Jammu city on Monday.
According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the shots were fired from a distance between 10 am to 10:30 am.
A soldier suffered serious injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to a hospital, reports said. However, the soldier succumbed to his injuries soon after.
The Sunjwan army base, one of the largest in the region, was sealed off to restrict movement, and a special operations group was deployed to support search operations.
Earlier in February 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had attacked the Sunjawan military camp, leading to the deaths of six soldiers, a civilian, and three terrorists. Around 20 people, including soldiers and civilians, were also injured in the attack.
The latest incident raises concerns among security agencies, especially with Assembly elections in the Union Territory approaching for the first time in a decade. The increase in terror incidents in the Jammu region is troubling, as over 52 security personnel have lost their lives in encounters with terrorists since 2021.
Sources indicate that a group of approximately 40-50 terrorists, who have infiltrated the Jammu region in recent years, are equipped with advanced weaponry including American M4 rifles, night vision sights, telescopic lenses, and encrypted radio sets. They typically operate in small units of 3-5 individuals.
