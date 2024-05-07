At least two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police announced.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area Monday late night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, they said.
However, the search operation turned into an encounter which was on till last reports came in, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
Published 07 May 2024, 02:58 IST