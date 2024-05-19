Back-to-back terrorist attacks in Kashmir: Ex-sarpanch killed in Shopian, tourist couple injured in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir on Saturday night, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag, two days ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

The first attack took place on an open tourist camp near Pahalgam and the second on the former sarpanch at Hirpora in south Kashmir, officials said

"Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur (in Rajasthan) and her spouse Tabrez at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

In another attack, within half-an-hour, terrorists shot dead former sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh in Shopian's Hirpora around 10.30 pm, the officials said.

Sheikh, who was associated with the BJP, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.