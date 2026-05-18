Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Bail is rule, jail exception even in UAPA cases: Supreme Court grants bail to narco-terror case accused

The NIA is investigating the case filed in 2020 under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtUAPA

Follow us on :

Follow Us