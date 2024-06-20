Baramulla encounter: Slain terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT," Commander 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Dev, told reporters in Rafiabad.

Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.