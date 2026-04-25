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Between checkpoints and doorsteps: A day with Srinagar’s gig workers

In Srinagar, gig workers navigate security stops, patchy connectivity and uncertain streets, with the city’s chequered history shaping even the most routine of jobs, writes Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 22:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarSpecialsgig workers

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