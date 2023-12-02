BJP, EC equally responsible for delay in J&K assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Asked about his party's stand on talks with Pakistan, he said, 'We have not asked for the talks but it was BJP's tallest leader (and former prime minister) A B Vajpayee who asked for maintaining friendship with Pakistan by saying that 'you can change friends, not neighbours'.”

Abdullah said he has always said that the onus for resumption of dialogue between the two countries lies with both of them. 'Pakistan has to address our concerns for creating an atmosphere for the dialogue. What is wrong in saying this? We are not going for a sell-out.'

He said his party is repeating only what Vajpayee had said. 'We are talking about democracy, humanity and Kashmiriyat. When we talk about democracy, we are repeating what Vajpayee left as inheritance with us. I don't see any wrong in repeating it.'

Earlier, addressing the public meeting, the NC leader alleged that democracy is being muzzled in Jammu and Kashmir.