BJP protests against party worker's murder in J&K, accuses admin of ignoring requests for security

Srinagar: The BJP on Sunday held a protest against the murder of party worker and former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Shopian and accused the Jammu and Kashmir civil administration of ignoring its requests for security to some key functionaries facing terror threats.

BJP workers gathered outside the 'mini secretariat' in Shopain and raised slogans against the district administration for not providing safe accommodation to vulnerable party leaders and workers.

Sheikh was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan were injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts late on Saturday.

One of the protesters said, 'We have been requesting the deputy commissioner for a year to provide safe accommodation to our leaders and workers but he has been delaying. Now we have lost one worker.' Altaf Thakur, a party spokesperson, said there was a lapse on part of the district administration at some level.

"Terrorism will not be allowed to raise its ugly head in Kashmir again but there has been a lapse on the administration's part as well. The responsibility for Aijaz's martyrdom lies with the deputy commissioner," he told PTI Videos.

"Sometime ago, we had written to the deputy commissioner that Aijaz was getting threat calls but he ignored it," Thakur added.