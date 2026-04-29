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BJP’s ‘extra votes’ in Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha poll sparks row; NC cites RTI, PDP rebuts

The controversy stems from the October 2025 elections—the first to the Rajya Sabha from the Union Territory (UT) in nearly a decade—which ended in a 3–1 result in favour of the NC.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmiraccuses BJP

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