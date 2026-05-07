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BJP’s ‘J&K next target’ claim sparks speculation; Omar Abdullah rejects talk of MLAs’ exit

NC president Farooq Abdullah also stepped in to douse speculation over possible internal reshuffles, ruling out any immediate expansion of the Council of Ministers.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahNational Conference

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