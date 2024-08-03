Bleak prospects for J&K Assembly polls ahead of SC deadline

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of timely elections to restore democratic processes in the region. However, several factors continue to hinder the process, with security concerns being a major obstacle, especially given recent terrorist activities in some areas of the UT.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, are set to visit the UT from August 8 to 10. They plan to engage with local administrative officials and representatives from political parties to gather feedback.

Earlier this week, the ECI directed the J&K administration to transfer officials who have been serving in their native districts or have remained in a particular district for over three years within the last four years.

However, a senior official in the administration expressed doubts about meeting the Supreme Court's deadline due to the convergence of security, administrative, and political challenges.

“After the visit, the ECI may announce the dates for panchayat and local body polls. Doubts over the holding of Assembly polls have likely been exacerbated by the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the Jammu region,” the official revealed.

A senior leader of the National Conference suggested that the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and its 'proxy' parties in J&K might be a reason for delaying the assembly polls.

In the 72 assembly segments that comprise the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, and Udhampur, only Sajjad Lone’s Peoples’ Conference secured a majority in the Handwara segment of Baramulla.

"Without winnable political allies in the Valley and fearing its own performance in the minority-dominated areas of Jammu, the BJP is unlikely to make any gains. The BJP, therefore, will need time to either create another 'King’s Party' or rejuvenate its existing proxies,” he added.