Bleak prospects for J&K Assembly polls ahead of SC deadline

In December last year, the apex court, while ruling on the constitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, ordered the ECI to conduct assembly polls in J&K by September 30, 2024.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 08:59 IST

The possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before the Supreme Court's deadline of September 30 seems unlikely, despite the Election Commission of India's (ECI) planned visit to the Union Territory from August 8-10 and its recent directive to transfer officials serving in their native districts.

The Union Territory (UT) has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing a deteriorating security situation. The last Assembly election in the region was held in November-December 2014.

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of timely elections to restore democratic processes in the region. However, several factors continue to hinder the process, with security concerns being a major obstacle, especially given recent terrorist activities in some areas of the UT.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, are set to visit the UT from August 8 to 10. They plan to engage with local administrative officials and representatives from political parties to gather feedback.

Earlier this week, the ECI directed the J&K administration to transfer officials who have been serving in their native districts or have remained in a particular district for over three years within the last four years.

However, a senior official in the administration expressed doubts about meeting the Supreme Court's deadline due to the convergence of security, administrative, and political challenges.

“After the visit, the ECI may announce the dates for panchayat and local body polls. Doubts over the holding of Assembly polls have likely been exacerbated by the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the Jammu region,” the official revealed.

A senior leader of the National Conference suggested that the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and its 'proxy' parties in J&K might be a reason for delaying the assembly polls.

In the 72 assembly segments that comprise the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, and Udhampur, only Sajjad Lone’s Peoples’ Conference secured a majority in the Handwara segment of Baramulla.

"Without winnable political allies in the Valley and fearing its own performance in the minority-dominated areas of Jammu, the BJP is unlikely to make any gains. The BJP, therefore, will need time to either create another 'King’s Party' or rejuvenate its existing proxies,” he added.

Published 03 August 2024, 08:59 IST
