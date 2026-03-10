<p>Jammu: The body of a soldier who had gone missing during a river-crossing exercise in Rajouri district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> a day earlier was recovered on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The body of Sepoy Akshit Sharma was recovered from the Manawar stream by a joint search party of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">the Army</a>, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescuers in the Khour area this morning, officials said.</p>.Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri.<p>According to the Army, the soldier was reported missing at around 12 pm on Monday during a river-crossing training exercise in the general area of Sundarbani, leading to extensive search operations with all available resources of the Army and civil agencies. </p>