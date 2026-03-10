Menu
india jammu and kashmir

Body of missing soldier fished out from stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

According to the Army, the soldier was reported missing at around 12 pm on Monday during a river-crossing training exercise in the general area of Sundarbani.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 05:19 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 05:19 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirArmy

