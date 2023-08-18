Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Body of terrorist found in J-K's Reasi

While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Reasi district on August 5.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 07:38 IST

Follow Us

A terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early this month, was found dead on Friday, officials said.

While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Reasi district on August 5. The injured terrorist was not traced after the encounter.

'The body of second terrorist injured in encounter at Khawas found by special operation group (SoG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi', Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Singh said grenades and magazines were also found at the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 August 2023, 07:38 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT