Bomb threat at Jammu school, turns out to be hoax

Jammu: Police on Wednesday conducted a massive sanitization operation inside a private school after the institute received a bomb threat via a phone call, officials said.

No suspicious object was found on the school premises at Residency Road in the heart of the city and the purported threat turned out to be a hoax, the officials said.

"Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unidentified caller to a private school. Police conducted extensive searches and sanitised the area. The threat turned out to be a hoax and an FIR has been registered," a police official said.