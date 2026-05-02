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Bridge collapse in Jammu: 3 bodies, 1 injured pulled out from rubble; probe ordered

One injured worker was rescued on Friday, shortly after a portion of the bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 08:15 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 08:15 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirbridge collapse

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