<p>Jammu: Rescue workers pulled out three bodies and an injured person from the debris of a partially collapsed old bridge during a 12-hour search operation on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu</a>, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>One injured worker was rescued on Friday, shortly after a portion of the bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary rushed to the spot at midnight and ordered the suspension of two engineers. The government has also constituted a committee to probe the incident.</p>.MP cruise boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam.<p>According to the officials, labourers were carrying out retaining wall and foundation-laying work on the bridge, which was damaged in flash floods last year, when a portion of it gave way, trapping four of them.</p>.<p>Police, Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and fire and emergency department immediately launched a rescue operation. The rescue teams first pulled out a labourer, who was identified as Tarsem Lal, the officials said.</p>.<p>"The search and rescue operation concluded this morning. Three bodies have been recovered from the spot. Two others have been rescued in injured condition," a senior officer told PTI.</p>.<p>The bodies were recovered during the 12-hour search operation, which went on through the night under floodlights, the officials said.</p>.<p>Among the two injured was Divisional Fire Officer, Fire and Emergency Services Department, Mohammad Jaffar, who was hit by a boulder during the rescue operation. The injured have been hospitalised.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary was briefed about the incident after he reached the spot at midnight.</p>.<p>"I have ordered the suspension of the assistant executive engineer and the junior engineer. I have also issued directions to the engineer-in-chief for attachment of the executive engineer," he told reporters at the spot.</p>.<p>Choudhary ordered a probe into the incident and directed the authorities to complete it in five days.</p>.<p>Following his order, Assistant Executive Engineer Sahil Verma and Junior Engineer Sajad Mir were placed under suspension, pending inquiry into their conduct, the officials said.</p>.<p>The government has also constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Purshotam Kumar, Secretary Technical (Engineer-in-Chief), Public Works (R&B) Department, they said.</p>.<p>Superintendent Engineer, Public Works (R&B), Circle Jammu South, Arit Gupta, and Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Satwari division, Rajan Mengi are members of the panel, they said.</p>