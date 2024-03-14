Bridging borders: Maharashtra first to buy land for Rs 8.16 crore to build state bhavan in J&K

Srinagar: The flag of Maharashtra will soon flutter proudly in Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in India’s journey towards unity and integration as the western peninsular region state is soon going to construct a facility for tourists and officials who visit the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In the wake of the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, Maharashtra emerged as the first state to seize the opportunity to foster cultural exchange and economic collaboration beyond traditional frontiers.

Before the abrogation of the special status, only permanent residents could buy land in the erstwhile state. The government, though, could lease land for longer periods - up to 99 years to industries and people from outside.