Bridging borders: Maharashtra first to buy land for Rs 8.16 crore to build state bhavan in J&K

Srinagar: The flag of Maharashtra will soon flutter proudly in Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in India’s journey towards unity and integration as the western peninsular region state is soon going to construct a facility for tourists and officials who visit the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
In the wake of the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, Maharashtra emerged as the first state to seize the opportunity to foster cultural exchange and economic collaboration beyond traditional frontiers.
Before the abrogation of the special status, only permanent residents could buy land in the erstwhile state. The government, though, could lease land for longer periods - up to 99 years to industries and people from outside.
The Maharashtra Bhavan – the first state bhavan in the Valley will come up at central Kashmir’s Budgam in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The Maharashtra cabinet sanctioned the purchase of the land on Wednesday.
J&K government has already approved the transfer of land to the Maharashtra government, subject to a payment of Rs 8.16 crore for a plot of land measuring 2.5 acres at Ichgam, close to Srinagar airport.
The bhavan is expected to become a beacon of harmony which will serve as a symbol of Maharashtra's reverence for Kashmir's rich heritage and its resolve to contribute to the region's development and prosperity.
“Sanction is accorded to the transfer of Shamlat Deh land measuring 20 kanal situated at estate Ichgam Budgam in favour of Maharashtra state… on payment of transfer value of Rs 8.16 crore, which is Rs 40.8 lakh per kanal, for construction of Maharashtra Bhawan,” a Revenue department note stated.
The Maharashtra Bhavan aims to offer comfortable accommodations and facilities for tourists and officials from Maharashtra.
(Published 14 March 2024, 09:04 IST)