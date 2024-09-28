Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Jammu: An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides," a police official said.