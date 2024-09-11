Pakistan violates Jammu border ceasefire, BSF jawan injured in 'unprovoked' aggression

One BSF jawan got injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Jammu border in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, PTI quoted officials say on Wednesday morning.

The report comes a day after a top BSF officer said that counter-infiltration measures have been put in place along the borders to ensure that terrorists don't infiltrate and disturb the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The borders are completely secure as the BSF in coordination with sister agencies, including police, have taken all necessary counter-infiltration measures. I want to assure everyone that no such activity (infiltration of terrorists from across the border) will be allowed during the election process,” the BSF officer said.

This comes ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections which are slated to be held from September 18, in three phases.

