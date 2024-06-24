Burger King murder: 'Lady Don' Anu gives slip to cops at Jammu's Katra station

A man was shot dead in a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden last week by three assailants.
According to the police, he received multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead by the doctors. The man was accompanied by a woman at the food outlet who had befriended him using fake social media handle.
The 26-year-old man identified as Aman Joon was killed when he was seated with the woman.
According to a report by The Times of India, the woman identified as Anu, aged 24 was recently at Katra station in Jammu, where she was spotted getting into a Mumbai bound train.
She is alleged to have been used as bait by the gangsters who killed the man, was captured in CCTV footage, which showed her carrying luggage at Katra Railway Station and covering her face with a scarf.
The paper further quoted the police as saying that the woman might be heading to goa or nearby areas to meet other shooters, from where the police suspect they might be planning to flee abroad.
Anu is also wanted in an extortion case linked to gangster Himashu Bhau. The killing is being seen as a part of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.
As per media reports, the woman's gang members call her "Lady Don".
Fugitive Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is a close aide of Bawana, took responsibility for the killing in a social media post, saying his gang had avenged the killing of Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020. Aman Joon is believed to have passed on information regarding Shakti Singh's whereabouts to Pradhan, police have said.
The CCTV footage of the food outlet that surfaced on social media on Thursday showed the two shooters sitting behind Joon who was speaking to the woman. She was showing something on the phone to Joon when the shooters opened fire, the 14-second video showed.
A native of Haryana's Rohtak, Anu is facing criminal cases, including an alleged extortion bid on a famous Haryana sweetshop owner— a case that also allegedly involved Himashu Bhau.
After investigating, the police found that she was going with the name Preeti and created a fake account. The cops also said that she was running at least 15 accounts.
The crime branch team visited Anu's PG where she was staying in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Police said that she used fake Aadhaar card to get accommodation in the PG.
They also mentioned that she is a psychology graduate and got good grades in school.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 24 June 2024, 11:53 IST