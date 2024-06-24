Burger King murder: 'Lady Don' Anu gives slip to cops at Jammu's Katra station

A man was shot dead in a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden last week by three assailants.

According to the police, he received multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead by the doctors. The man was accompanied by a woman at the food outlet who had befriended him using fake social media handle.

The 26-year-old man identified as Aman Joon was killed when he was seated with the woman.

According to a report by The Times of India, the woman identified as Anu, aged 24 was recently at Katra station in Jammu, where she was spotted getting into a Mumbai bound train.

She is alleged to have been used as bait by the gangsters who killed the man, was captured in CCTV footage, which showed her carrying luggage at Katra Railway Station and covering her face with a scarf.

The paper further quoted the police as saying that the woman might be heading to goa or nearby areas to meet other shooters, from where the police suspect they might be planning to flee abroad.

Anu is also wanted in an extortion case linked to gangster Himashu Bhau. The killing is being seen as a part of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

As per media reports, the woman's gang members call her "Lady Don".