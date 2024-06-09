10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Reasi after suspected terror attack

Srinagar: In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu after a suspected terror attack, resulting in the death of at least 10 people and injuries to several others.
The bus carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, officials said citing initial reports.
They said that suspected terrorists opened fire at the bus during which the driver got injured and lost control over the vehicle.
"The bus fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of at least 10 people on the spot, while several others were injured. Some of the injured persons have also received gunshot wounds," officials stated.
Reports said a massive rescue operation was immediately launched. Security forces and medical teams were dispatched to the site to assist the injured and recover the deceased.
The incident took place 10 days after 22 pilgrims, including nine women and two children, lost their lives and 57 were injured after a bus from UP's Hathras spun off a road and fell into a deep gorge in neighbouring Akhnoor district.
In November 2023, at least 39 passengers were killed and 17 others injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off a mountain road and rolled 300 feet down a hill onto another road in the Doda district.
