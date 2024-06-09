10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Reasi after suspected terror attack

Srinagar: In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu after a suspected terror attack, resulting in the death of at least 10 people and injuries to several others.

The bus carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, officials said citing initial reports.

They said that suspected terrorists opened fire at the bus during which the driver got injured and lost control over the vehicle.