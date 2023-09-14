Can I.N.D.I.A alliance stay alive in J&K?

The statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that seats held by I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t be open for discussion has given enough indications that the fate of the newly formed anti-BJP bloc in Jammu and Kashmir looks bleak.



Talking to reporters after I.N.D.I.A coordination committee’s first meeting, he said the seats already held by the I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t come up for discussion and only those seats held by BJP should come up for seat-sharing.



The meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the INDIA bloc was held at the New Delhi residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.



In 2019 Lok Sabha polls the NC had won all the three Parliament seats from Kashmir. If Omar’s assertions are any indication, the NC is not ready to share any seats with its arch-rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a constituent of the I.N.D.I.A.