Jammu and Kashmir

Car falls into gorge in Poonch, cop among two dead

A third person, Naeem-ul-Sadiq, sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 10:56 IST

Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and another was injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Zirat Plera area in the district when a car driven by constable Mohammad Sadiq fell into the gorge, they said. The constable and one Jamil Ahmed died in the accident, they added.

A third person, Naeem-ul-Sadiq, sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital. Police has registered a case in the matter, they said.

(Published 26 September 2023, 10:56 IST)
