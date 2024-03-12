Centre sanctions Rs 224.44 crore to construct Shopian bypass

Srinagar: The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on the national highway in the Shopian district.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a 2-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 Km in the Shopian district, will executed using the EPC Mode," Gadkari said in a post on X on Tuesday.