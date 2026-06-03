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CIK conducts multi-district searches in Kashmir amid ongoing probe into terror networks

The searches were conducted simultaneously in two locations in Srinagar and Bandipora, and one each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Sopore.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:53 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorismTerror Modules

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