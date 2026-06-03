CIK conducts multi-district searches in Kashmir amid ongoing probe into terror networks

<p>Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> police on Wednesday carried out searches at eight locations across six districts in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged terror networks, recruitment modules, radicalisation, and facilitation of militant activities.</p><p>Officials said the searches are linked to FIR No. 02/2015 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under provisions of the Foreigners Act, sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.</p><p>The searches were conducted simultaneously in two locations in Srinagar and Bandipora, and one each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Sopore.</p>.NIA raids underway in Jammu & Kashmir as crackdown on terror network continues.<p>Security officials said the operation is part of a broader intelligence-led framework that has become more pronounced in Jammu and Kashmir over the past several years, particularly after 2017, when agencies increasingly shifted focus from encounter-based responses to dismantling the “support ecosystem” of militancy.</p><p>This includes alleged recruitment networks, overground workers (OGWs), financial facilitators, and digital propaganda channels.</p><p>Sources said the latest searches were driven by technical analysis and sustained surveillance inputs suggesting possible contact between individuals under scrutiny and Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted communication platforms. They are also suspected of involvement in radicalisation and online propaganda activities.</p><p>However, these claims remain under investigation and have not been independently verified.</p>.Emerging ‘digital hawala’: Security agencies uncover mule-account network in J&K.<p>Officials said the primary objective of the searches was to recover electronic devices, documents and other material evidence that could help establish communication trails, identify associates, and map wider facilitation networks.</p><p>The operation is also aimed at generating actionable intelligence for further investigation and prosecution under stringent legal provisions, officials said.</p><p>All searches were carried out after obtaining warrants from competent courts and followed due legal procedures, officials said, adding that adequate security and technical teams were deployed across locations, they said.</p><p>National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s specialised units, including the CIK, have in recent years increasingly relied on coordinated multi-district raids to target suspected hybrid and digital terror ecosystems rather than isolated actors alone.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, with officials indicating that forensic examination of seized material may provide leads on wider operational linkages.</p>