Claims of aircraft crash near Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar fake, say authorities

<p>The Indian authorities have dismissed reports of an aircraft crash in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir circulating on social media on Friday. </p><p>Terming the information as "false", the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a post on X urged citizens to not share unverified videos or claims.</p><p>"Several social media posts have shared a video with the claim that an Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. This claim is fake," the post read. </p>.<p>"Do not share unverified videos or claims. Always rely on official sources for accurate information," it added. </p><p>Several videos being circulated on social media, showed plumed of smoke rising from mountains and claimed that an IAF aircraft had crashed. </p>