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Claims of aircraft crash near Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar fake, say authorities

Terming the information as 'false', the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a post on X urged citizens to not share unverified videos or claims.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPlane Crash

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