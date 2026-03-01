<p>Protests broke out in several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strike on Sunday, officials said.</p><p>In light of the protests, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed to communities to maintain peace and remain calm.</p><p>"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.</p><p>Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, the officials informed.</p>.How world leaders reacted to US-Israel strikes on Iran .<p>They said the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.</p><p>Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.</p>