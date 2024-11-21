CM Omar Abdullah refuses to sit in bigger chair at Jammu event, earns praise

<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday politely declined to sit in a chair specially arranged for him during an event here as it was larger than the other chairs.</p>.<p>Abdullah inaugurated the four-day 'National Agriculture Summit and Kisan Mela' at the main campus of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Chatha.</p>.<p>As Abdullah came on the stage, he noticed that his chair was notably larger. He requested the SKUAST management to replace it with a chair of the same size as the others on the dais, garnering applause from those present at the event.</p>.In its first month, Omar Abdullah-led J&K government focuses on public welfare, pressing issues.<p>Since assuming office on October 16, Abdullah has emphasised public accessibility, instructing police not to create 'green corridors' for his movements to minimise disruptions caused by VIP traffic.</p>.<p>During the fair, the chief minister toured the numerous stalls set up across the expansive venue, engaging directly with farmers and discussing their needs.</p>.<p>The four-day event is being hailed as a potential game changer for the agricultural community, featuring a comprehensive Agricultural Fair, an engaging Farmers' Symposium, and a series of informative workshops.</p>.<p>A spokesperson for SKUAST highlighted that the workshops will cover essential topics such as high-tech agriculture, precision livestock farming, dairy and poultry farming, agri-mechanisation, and climate-resilient practices.</p>