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Colonel, major among 40 army personnel booked for alleged assault on police station in J&K’s Kishtwar

According to the police complaint, the incident was preceded by the seizure of a vehicle linked to the Army by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) in Kishtwar.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKishtwarAssaultPolice station

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