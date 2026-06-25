Colonel, major among 40 army personnel booked for alleged assault on police station in J&K’s Kishtwar

<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police have booked a colonel, a major and nearly 40 other Army personnel on charges including attempt to murder after an alleged attack on a police station in Kishtwar district, prompting the Army to order a joint investigation and promise full cooperation with the legal process.</p><p>The FIR, lodged at Atholi Police Station in the remote Paddar area, names Colonel N. Arun Gandhi, Commanding Officer of 17 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Vikas Sharma, Naib Subedar Shankar Gurkhe and 30-40 unidentified Army personnel.</p>.Encouraging progress towards normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor.<p>According to the police complaint, the incident was preceded by the seizure of a vehicle linked to the Army by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) in Kishtwar.</p><p>The FIR alleges that a large group of Army personnel subsequently reached the police station armed with lathis, iron rods and service weapons, scaled the main gate and boundary wall and forcibly entered the premises.</p><p>At the time, SHO Atholi Amrit Katoch was attending an official function chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.</p><p>The FIR states that after receiving information about trouble at the police station, he rushed back to the premises, where he was allegedly assaulted. Police have alleged that his uniform was torn during the scuffle.</p><p>The complaint further alleges that SDPO Atholi Vijay Kumar Bhagat was also assaulted. Several policemen were injured in the incident, according to the FIR.</p><p>Police have also alleged that the ARTO and his personal security officers were assaulted and that official vehicles belonging to the ARTO, SDPO and SHO were vandalised.</p><p>The main gate of the police station and other government property were also allegedly damaged.</p><p>The FIR accuses the Army personnel of forcibly entering the police station with the intention of causing serious harm to policemen on duty. Based on these allegations, police have invoked charges including attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants, criminal trespass and destruction of public property.</p><p>The allegations contained in the FIR have not been independently verified.</p>.Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Kargil war hero, dies at 61; defence minister, Army pay rich tributes.<p>In a statement, the Army said the matter was under examination through appropriate institutional mechanisms and that it would extend full cooperation to the legal process.</p><p>It said appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the joint investigation.</p><p>No arrests had been reported till Thursday evening. The incident is among the most serious publicly reported confrontations between the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in recent years.</p>