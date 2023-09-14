'Conflict profiteers' won’t be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir administration is going tough against “conflict profiteers” and no one among them will be spared, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said they used to brainwash children and hand over guns and stones in their hands.
“We have decided to go tough against all these conflict profiteers and none of them will be spared,” he asserted while addressing a two-day workshop on Strengthening of Child Protection System/Mechanisms for Representatives of PRIs/ULBs/Police/SIRD and other stakeholders of J&K, at Convention Centre, here.
Sinha said the administration is committed to hand over laptops to J&K’s children and shape their future. “Post August 2019, all laws that were not applicable to J&K with regard to child protection were made applicable with the result Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) was re-framed and rehabilitation policy for children was also made,” he said.
On rampant drug abuse in Kashmir, he said the administration has announced a war against drugs to make the Union Territory drugs free.
“But administration alone can’t do it. We need support from youth clubs, elders, civil society and all other stakeholders,” the L-G said.