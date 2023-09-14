'Conflict profiteers' won’t be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir administration is going tough against “conflict profiteers” and no one among them will be spared, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said they used to brainwash children and hand over guns and stones in their hands.

“We have decided to go tough against all these conflict profiteers and none of them will be spared,” he asserted while addressing a two-day workshop on Strengthening of Child Protection System/Mechanisms for Representatives of PRIs/ULBs/Police/SIRD and other stakeholders of J&K, at Convention Centre, here.