Congress seeks answers from Centre over back-to-back terror attacks in J&K

In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said, "We are very concerned about the series of terrorist attacks happening in Jammu." Wani also hit out at the central government over its claims of improvement in the security situation in J&K.

"What are the security agencies and the government doing in the state? The government made a lot of noise in Parliament that it has improved the situation in J&K by removing Article 370 and making it a Union territory.