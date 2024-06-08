Cook killed in suspected firing along IB in J&K's Samba

Samba/Jammu: In a case of mistaken identity, a 26-year-old man was killed when the Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire on observing suspicious movement near a forward post along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vasudeva, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu district, who was working as a cook in a company engaged in construction work in the border area, they said.

“An untoward incident took place at border outpost Regal late Friday night when the BSF personnel, as per preliminary investigation, observed some suspicious movement and on being challenged, the individual apparently got frightened and started running away following which the troops opened fire,” Samba Additional Superintendent of Police Surinder Choudhary told reporters.

He said the man was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

“Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on,” the officer said, adding the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after completion of all formalities, including post-mortem, this morning.