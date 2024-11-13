Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Cop arrested for selling heroin at hospital in Jammu

The official stated that Mukhtiyar is believed to be part of a drug syndicate active in Jammu, responsible for selling drugs to innocent youth for illicit profit.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeJammuTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us