Cop arrested for selling heroin at hospital in Jammu

<p>Jammu: A police constable, suspected to be a part of a drug syndicate in Jammu, was arrested for allegedly selling heroin on a hospital premises here, an official said Wednesday.</p><p>Constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar of the Armed Police 12th Battalion in Srinagar's Zewan was found in possession of a heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash, he said.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off about a police personnel involved in selling drugs at the Government Medical College and Hospital premises in Jammu, police initiated a search operation on Tuesday, the official said.</p><p>They intercepted Mukhtiyar with his motorcycle near the hospital mortuary and recovered the heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash from him, he added.</p><p>A case has been registered against him at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and he has been suspended from service.</p><p>The official stated that Mukhtiyar is believed to be part of a drug syndicate active in Jammu, responsible for selling drugs to innocent youth for illicit profit. This syndicate is suspected of being involved in drug overdose deaths in the area.</p><p>"SP City North, Brijesh Sharma, is personally supervising the investigation to uncover the connections of these drug peddlers and dismantle the entire drug ecosystem established by this syndicate," he said.</p><p>"Their financial investigation is also ongoing to identify properties acquired through narcotics proceeds, to attach these illegitimate assets," he added.</p><p>In a similar incident on November 7, constable Parwaiz Khan was arrested along with his two wives during a raid on their house. Heroin and more than Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were seized from them.</p>