Cracks appear in J&K opposition bloc as National Conference not ready give up 3 Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir

Srinagar: Putting the fate of I.N.D.I.A alliance in Jammu and Kashmir in jeopardy once again, National Conference (NC) on Tuesday announced it will be contesting all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.

After a marathon meeting of the NC’s Parliamentary Board in Srinagar to discuss the future of the alliance with the Congress and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), party’s national provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said they will contest on all three seats in the Valley.

"For the rest of the three seats (two in Jammu and one in Ladakh), talks with the Congress are on,” he told reporters after the meeting presided by NC president and MP, Farooq Abdullah.