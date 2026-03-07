Menu
Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei’s killing lifted

'Restrictions have been lifted from all parts of the valley and the situation is normal,' officials said.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 06:54 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAyatollah Ali Khamenei

