<p>Srinagar: Normal life in Kashmir was affected for the fifth consecutive day as partial restrictions on movement of people remained in force as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>The restrictions were imposed on Monday after spontaneous protests broke out across Kashmir a day earlier against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US-Israel</a> joint strikes.</p>.<p>Chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> on Wednesday held a meeting with civil society representatives and religious leaders as part of efforts to bring the situation back to normalcy.</p>.<p>After the meeting, Abdullah appealed to people to maintain peace while expressing grief and anger in "mosques, shrines and Imambaras".</p>.<p>The government has shut educational institutions till Saturday, and reduced mobile internet speeds.</p>.<p>"Restrictions on the movement and assembly of the people continued in many parts of Kashmir on Thursday," the officials said.</p>.<p>A large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors, the officials said.</p>.First law-and-order curbs since 2019: Kashmir under restrictions as protests over Khamenei killing mark tense week.<p>They added that concertina wires and barricades were placed at important intersections leading into the city, while asserting that these were precautionary measures imposed to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>The iconic Ghanta Ghar in the city centre of Lal Chowk here continued to remain a no-go zone after the authorities sealed area with barricades erected all around it on late Sunday night.</p>.<p>The move to seal the Ghanta Ghar came after it witnessed massive protests on Sunday after Khamenei's assassination in the joint air strikes by the US and Israel.</p>.<p>This is the first time since August 2019 -- when Article 370 was revoked -- that protests on such a large scale have taken place in Kashmir. </p>