Dal Lake blaze: Mehbooba Mufti visits affected families, demands soft loans for rebuilding houseboats

Expressing anguish over the incident, Lt Governor Sinha on Saturday said, "I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at the Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people."

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz and senior tourism department officials visited the scene of the blaze on the Dal Lake and assured all possible help in rebuilding the damaged houseboats, the officials said.