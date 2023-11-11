Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists, leaves trail of destruction

Srinagar: Three tourists from Bangladesh died after a massive fire broke out in several houseboats inside Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday.

The fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5:15 am engulfing other houseboats quickly, reports said. Several houseboats were reduced to ashes in no time.

Police later said that three charred bodies of tourists from Bangladesh were found near Ghat No 9, who were staying at the Safeena houseboat that was also destroyed in the fire.

"Some five to eight houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We are identifying the source of fire,” said Farooq Ahmad, station house officer, fire service.