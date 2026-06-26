'Dal Lake shrunk to one-third of original size': Dr Karan Singh warns of Himalayan ecological decline

<p>Srinagar: Shrinking lakes, disappearing wetlands and receding glaciers in the Himalayas are emerging as a warning for India’s environmental future, the titular Maharaja of the erstwhile state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, Dr Karan Singh, said on Thursday, revealing that the iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dal-lake">Dal Lake</a> has shrunk to barely one-third of its original size amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">climate change</a> and unchecked development.</p><p>Addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on “Protection of Natural Environment in Jammu and Kashmir”, Singh said the ecological decline unfolding in the Himalayan region demanded urgent attention as it would have consequences far beyond J&K.</p><p>“When I was a child, Dal Lake was completely full. Today it is barely a third of its original size. Hokersar, Anchar and the marshlands, which were the kidneys of Kashmir, have almost disappeared. Wular Lake too has diminished considerably,” he said.</p><p>Singh cautioned against adopting development models suited to the plains in the ecologically fragile Himalayas, arguing that indiscriminate road widening and large-scale construction could permanently damage mountain ecosystems.</p><p>“There is no need to convert every road into a four-lane highway. The parameters for road construction in the Himalayas should be fundamentally different from those in the plains,” he said, adding that he had conveyed the same to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.</p><p>The seminar, organised by the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) in Srinagar, brought together former bureaucrats, scientists, environmentalists and retired military officers to deliberate on climate change, glacier retreat, wetlands, forests, river systems, illegal mining and biodiversity conservation.</p><p>Former IAS officer and GCC chairman Khursheed Ahmad Ganaie said water scarcity, once unimaginable in the Himalayan region, had become one of Jammu and Kashmir’s biggest environmental challenges because of shrinking glaciers, encroachment on water bodies and changing climate patterns.</p>.Encouraging progress towards normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor.<p>Retired Lieutenant General R S Reen warned that the destruction of wetlands and unplanned urbanisation had weakened the Valley’s natural flood defences, increasing vulnerability to extreme weather events similar to the devastating floods of 2014.</p><p>Experts also highlighted the ecological impact of illegal riverbed mining, forest degradation and loss of biodiversity, stressing that the environmental challenges confronting J&K have implications for water security, agriculture and disaster resilience across northern India.</p><p>The seminar concluded with the adoption of the Srinagar Declaration for Natural Environment-2026, urging governments to prioritise glacier and wetland conservation, scientific river basin management, sustainable urban planning and stricter regulation of mining activities.</p><p>The concerns echoed by participants reflect a growing body of scientific evidence that identifies the Himalayan region as one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable mountain systems.</p><p>Environmental experts say protecting Kashmir’s lakes, wetlands and glaciers is not only vital for preserving its unique ecology but also for safeguarding the river systems and water resources that sustain millions of people downstream across northern India.</p>