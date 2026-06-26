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'Dal Lake shrunk to one-third of original size': Dr Karan Singh warns of Himalayan ecological decline

Environmental experts say protecting Kashmir’s lakes, wetlands and glaciers is not only vital for preserving its unique ecology but also for safeguarding the river systems and water resources.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarDal Lake

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