Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

David Devadas’ narrowed petition brings J&K book forfeiture case back before HC bench

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court is currently hearing multiple petitions against the August 5, 2025, notification issued by the J&K Home Department, which declared 25 books on Kashmir 'forfeited'.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirBooks

Follow us on :

Follow Us