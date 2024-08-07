Home
Day after encounter, search operations on in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

An encounter had broken out between security forces & terrorists in J&K's Udhampur on August 6.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 03:44 IST

Security forces on Wednesday conducted a search operation in J&K's Udhampur, PTI reported.

An encounter had broken out between security forces & terrorists in J&K's Udhampur on August 6.

Officials said a few gunshots were heard from the Pathi Nalla Khaned area of Basantgarh when joint search parties of the police and the Army moved deep inside the densely forested area to track down the terrorists. There was no report of any casualty, they said and added that a hunt for the terrorists was under way.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

Published 07 August 2024, 03:42 IST
