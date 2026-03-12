<p>Srinagar: Barely a day after an alleged assassination attempt on him in Jammu, a court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a> on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against ruling National Conference (NC) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/watch-video-was-waiting-for-20-years-cctv-footage-shows-exact-moment-of-assassination-attempt-on-ex-cm-of-jammu-and-kashmir-farooq-abdullah-3928581">Farooq Abdullah</a> after rejecting an exemption application filed on his behalf in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).<br><br>The order was passed by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, during a hearing scheduled for the framing of charges in the case. After rejecting the plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, the court directed its office to issue a non-bailable warrant against Abdullah.<br><br>During the hearing, Abdullah did not appear before the court and was reportedly in Jammu. His counsel moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, citing his inability to attend the proceedings.</p>.'God saved me': Farooq Abdullah's first reaction after assassination bid at wedding in Jammu.<p>However, the court observed that the defence was offered the option of ensuring Abdullah’s presence through virtual mode but declined the suggestion.<br><br>“Keeping into view the contents of the application on behalf of Farooq Abdullah, the counsel for the accused was given an option to ensure the presence of the accused through virtual mode; however, counsel did not consent and stated that the accused could neither physically nor via virtual mode appear before the court,” the order said while rejecting the exemption plea and directing issuance of the NBW.<br><br>The court has now listed the matter for further proceedings on March 30.<br><br>The development comes amid heightened security concerns following an alleged assassination attempt on Abdullah in Jammu on Wednesday. The police said a man opened fire during a public event attended by the veteran leader, but Abdullah escaped unhurt and the accused was immediately overpowered by security personnel. Authorities are probing the circumstances behind the attack.<br><br>The case in which the warrant was issued relates to alleged financial irregularities in the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) when Abdullah served as its president.</p>.<p><strong>Chargesheet in 2018</strong><br>The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2018 alleging that over Rs 43 crore meant for the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir was misappropriated by office-bearers of the association between 2002 and 2011.</p>.Court orders framing charges against Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA 'scam' case.<p>The funds were part of grants amounting to more than Rs 100 crore released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for cricket development in the region.<br><br>According to investigators, the funds were allegedly siphoned off through fraudulent withdrawals and transactions from JKCA accounts. Abdullah and several former office-bearers of the association were named in the chargesheet on allegations of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.<br><br>The probe into the case was handed over to the CBI in 2015 by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court following a public interest litigation petition alleging large-scale financial irregularities in the cricket body.<br><br>Abdullah has previously denied any wrongdoing and termed the allegations politically motivated. The case remains under trial.</p>