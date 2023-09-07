Defence Minister to attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu on September 12

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu to attend prestigious North Tech Symposium-2023 which is being organised by the Army from September 11 to September 13.
Besides Defence Minister, Union Minister of State for Technology and Space, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff, and the Army chief are scheduled to participate in this event.
According to an army spokesperson, the Defence Minister, likely during his two-days tour, may visit forward areas also to review the security situation.
Rajnath Singh would arrive on September 12 and inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spread across J&K and Ladakh Union Territories, and also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh, the spokesperson added.
Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh will be developed at a cost of Rs 218 crore for wide ranging strategic air assets. The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment the Indian Air Force capability along northern borders.
North Tech Symposium is expected to draw more than 250 companies, including 50 start-ups, who will showcase their military equipment at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus on the outskirts of Jammu.
Northern Command chief Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta said this year’s symposium aims to make significant strides in enhancing military capabilities, with its theme centered on “Synergy, Research, Development, and Innovation in the Modernization of the Military.”
“Various weapons are set to be procured through this platform, using special financial powers granted to the Army Commander and other capital procurement projects, with a current annual budget of approximately Rs 1,000 crore,” he said during a 'curtain raiser' press conference on the symposium.
North Tech Symposium, which began in 2005 has not only evolved as a blend of equipment, ideas, innovation, and display but has since shifted its focus towards promoting cutting-edge defence technology and self-reliance.