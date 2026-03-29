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Degrees without jobs: Kashmir’s educated youth caught between promise and reality

In Kashmir, this quiet lowering of expectations has become its own kind of crisis.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsEducationJammu and KashmirKashmirEmployment

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