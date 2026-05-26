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Delhi High Court grants interim bail from June 25-30 to Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, asked Rashid to surrender on June 2 after the expiry of the interim bail granted to him on May 18 to attend his father's last rites.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerror funding

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