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DH Exclusive | Threat matrix recalcibrated ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Security agencies fear terrorists may target soft civilian locations instead of pilgrimage itself.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmirsecurity forcesamarnath yatraKashmirsecurityDH Exclusives

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