DH Exclusive | Threat matrix recalcibrated ahead of Amarnath Yatra

<p>Srinagar: Pakistan-backed terror organisations could target soft civilian locations instead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amarnath-yatra">Amarnath Yatra</a> itself, prompting security agencies to widen surveillance beyond the traditional pilgrimage routes, Deccan Herald has learnt.</p><p>The assessment marks a shift in this year’s threat matrix following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack on tourists and amid continuing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).<br><br>According to a senior intelligence official, agencies believe terrorist organisations like Lashker-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad could look beyond the heavily guarded pilgrimage routes.</p>.Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, agencies rehearse response to new-age threats.<p>“They are desperate and can strike softer civilian targets to generate maximum national and international attention,” he told DH. <br><br>“It is not necessary that they'll target the pilgrims. They can strike anywhere that'll make a big headline. The idea is to create maximum impact," the official said, requesting anonymity.<br><br>He said there was no specific intelligence pointing to an imminent attack or identifying a particular target.<br><br>“This is a threat assessment based on multiple inputs. We can't afford to lower our guard,” he added.<br><br>The assessment also comes against the backdrop of continuing unrest in PoK. Protests over inflation, governance issues and shortages have repeatedly turned violent, leaving dozens dead in clashes.<br><br>According to the intelligence assessment, Pakistan could seek to shift attention from the situation in PoK by attempting to engineer a major incident in Jammu and Kashmir through terror groups.</p>.Union Home Secretary reviews Jammu and Kashmir security grid ahead of Amarnath Yatra.<p>The assessment appears to have influenced this year’s security planning.<br><br>During a high-level review on June 12, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to ensure “robust security arrangements” not only along the Yatra routes but also at “other major tourist destinations”.<br><br>He also called for greater use of drones, CCTV surveillance and other advanced technologies to strengthen the security grid.For the second consecutive year, helicopter services have been suspended and the entire pilgrimage corridor has been declared a no-fly zone.<br>Security has accordingly been expanded beyond the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to tourist destinations, transit hubs, markets and areas with a sizeable presence of tourists and non-local workers.<br><br>Authorities have intensified anti-drone measures, convoy rehearsals, area domination exercises and real-time monitoring. More than 670 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed for the Yatra beginning July 3.<br><br>Security officials said preventing another mass-casualty attack has become a strategic priority after Pahalgam, with any major strike during the Yatra period carrying the potential to sharply escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.</p>